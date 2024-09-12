Hawks arrest man for attempted murder of Dutch tourists

While two suspects are still at large, one man was arrested for allegedly shooting at the Dutch tourists, hitting one on his hand.

A 42-year-old suspect will appear before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court next week facing charges of attempted murder and robbery involving two Dutch tourists.

The man is one of three suspects who allegedly fired at the couple from The Netherlands, hitting the man on his hand.

The group allegedly robbed the couple of their belongings.

Dutch tourists shot at, forced to stop

The tourists were travelling along the R35 between Barberton and Badplaas at 11.40am on Tuesday when the incident happened.

They were driving a rented Toyota Cross.

Captain Sekgotodi Dineo explained the three suspects, driving a dark VW Polo, passed the couple on the road.

“[The tourists] kept on driving when the Polo with three occupants drove parallel to their vehicle and fired at the driver, injuring the driver on his right hand. They stopped their vehicle,” the captain said.

“Three suspects pointed the victims with firearms and robbed them of their belongings.”

These included two cellphones, three bank cards, R5 000 in cash, passports and an international drivers licence.

The group fled towards Barberton.

Hawks follow leads, find suspect with stolen items

On Thursday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) led an intelligence-driven operation following information received regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

“A team comprising Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad operationalised the information,” Dineo said.

“The suspect was arrested and found in possession of the stolen items belonging to the victims.” This included all the stolen items as well as the rented vehicle.

The suspect was charged and detained pending his first court appearance on Monday.

Hawks boss thanks officers, requests more information from community

Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Gerber applauded the multidisciplinary team for the speedy arrest of the suspect and recovery of the stolen property.

He gave a stern warning to criminals who threaten tourists as they visit the province and boost the economy.

Gerber requested anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the outstanding two suspects to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Elbert De Lange, on 071 481 2815.

