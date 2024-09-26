Man allegedly sells hotel owner’s speed point, channels R1.2m to his own account

Strydom is expected back in court on Monday, 4 November 2024.

In yet another elaborate scam, a hotel owner lost at least R1.2 million, which allegedly went to the scammer’s bank account instead of his business account.

Dylan Strydom, 27, appeared before the Mthatha Regional Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday and was granted bail of R500.

He is expected back in court on Monday, 4 November 2024.

Speed point machine scam

According to Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, Strydom was arrested by the Queenstown-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks on Monday on allegations of fraud.

It is alleged that the complainant, a Tsomo Hotel owner, was approached by someone who introduced himself as an employee of Yoco Technology (Pty) Ltd.

The person allegedly sold three-speed point machines for R3,500 to the hotel owner.

ALSO READ: Free State woman loses R18K in ‘discount’ scam

After a few months of using the speed point machines, the hotel owner realised that the sales money was not going into their business account. He decided to open a case of fraud with the Hawks.

“The investigations ensued and revealed that the bank account where the sales money was going into, belonged to the arrested suspect residing in East London Kidd’s Beach,” said Mavimbela.

“The transactions worth R1.2 million took place between July and September 2023.”

How ‘Mario Bertolini’ robbed a pensioner of R500k

Earlier this year, the Hawks arrested Thembeka Bendon, 47, in an online dating scam case involving a pensioner.

On 16 March 2014, the pensioner met someone who called himself Mario Bertolini on a dating site.

ALSO READ: Online dating: How not to get catfished

After a month of getting to know each other via phone calls, messages and e-mails, Bertolini invited the complainant to his brother’s wedding in Rome, Italy.

However, the complainant could not receive the visa as it was short notice, said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

“Bertolini is further reported to have informed the complainant that he was responsible for funding his brother’s wedding since their parents were deceased and he was the only sibling to the bridegroom.

“The dating partner also allegedly informed the complainant that he would come back to South Africa in five days as he had to finish a building contract in Mosselbay, thus giving an impression of having a strong financial muscle and building trust by the complainant.”

Bertolini then asked her for financial assistance, claiming his South African bank account had been frozen.

ALSO READ: Another alleged online dating scammer nabbed

He allegedly asked for more than R151 000 for his brother’s wedding, more than R154 000 for his daughter’s operation and R220 000 for his debt with the South African Revenue Service.

She obliged as she believed her dating partner had the financial muscle to pay back more than R505 000 that was due to her.

Her hope was crushed when Bertolini disappeared into thin air after the transactions.