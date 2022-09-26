Murder investigation launched after Mpumalanga farmer found murdered

Citizen Reporter

Police in Emgwenya, Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after the body of a farmer was found on Friday.

52-year-old Gideon Swart was found by his brother Reuben, who lived just a few kilometres away.

After not being able to get hold of Gideon, Reuben became worried and visited his farm on Friday morning, only to discover his brother’s lifeless body, Lowvelder reported.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Reuben informed authorities, police and emergency services after making the grim discovery.

“Upon arrival, the man was certified dead by the paramedics. The police opened a case of murder after observing that the victim had a belt tied around his legs,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said preliminary investigations revealed Gideon had stab wounds on his back and stomach. His face was also swollen, an indication that he had been assaulted before being murdered.

His car, a white Nissan 1400, had also been stolen. A charge of robbery has been added to the suspects’ murder charge.

The victim’s Nissan 1400 bakkie that was stolen. Photo: Lowvelder

Those involved in the killing are still at large.

Mdhluli said anyone with information that could assist police are urged to contact Emgwenya branch commander Detective Warrant Officer Raymond Mamaila on 072 023 1542, to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or to send information via the My SAPS app.

Limpopo farm attackers nabbed

In Alldays, Limpopo, police, the South African National Defence Force and farmers managed to track down a group of five armed suspects that entered the Schietfontein farm on Thursday and demanded money and firearms, Review Online reported last week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an elderly woman (71), her son (47) and a farm worker were accosted by the suspects on Thursday, who then shot the trio and seriously injured them.

The suspects then fled on foot with money, firearms and ammunition, but were promptly tracked down after attempting to hide in the farming precinct.

Five men were arrested in connection with a farm attack in the Alldays area on Thursday (September 22). Photo: Limpopo police

The group are expected to appear in the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

