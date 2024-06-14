Metro police officer heads to Australia for law enforcement training

Quinton Pretorius, dedicated to service despite challenges, leaves South Africa to train as a law enforcement officer in Australia.

Limited resources in the Metro Police Department forced a decorated officer to look for greener pastures: Quinton Pretorius is off to Australia to train as a law enforcement agent.

“The biggest challenge working as a Metro police officer in South Africa is having to work with very limited resources to ensure successful prosecution to make the communities we serve safer for everyone,” he says.

Commitment in officer’s blood

That commitment is in this Ekurhuleni metro police officer’s blood.

He says: “My father and stepfather served in the South African National Defence Force and police, respectively. Their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to serving their country and community left a lasting impression.

“Growing up, I witnessed firsthand the honour and pride they took in their jobs, which inspired me to follow in their footsteps.”

Decision didn’t come lightly

The decision to leave for Australia didn’t come lightly.

But Pretorius sees it as an opportunity to learn a new environment and culture and see how other countries combat crime.