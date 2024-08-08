Three suspects in court for cybercrimes totaling R2 million

Suspects are alleged to have used impersonating emails to trick an executive into making payments to their companies

Two women and a man face cybercrime-related charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for allegedly impersonating an official and using fraudulent emails to solicit undue payments.

The trio were arrested on Tuesday 6 August and face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Allegedly fake payment requests

Okoro Uka, Selena Maugane and Phumzile Nxumalo are alleged to have conspired to defraud a company of R2 million using emails misrepresenting their identities.

They are alleged to have impersonated the curator of a company by sending a request for payment to the company’s financial manager in January 2021.

The request was for R1.5 million to be paid to Pmalo Investments and a further R500 000 to be paid to RMaugane Investments.

These fraudulent transactions were uncovered in February when proof of payments was furnished to the curator. It was revealed that these payment requests had been fraudulent,” confirmed Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Cybercrimes are classified as any criminal activity using computers, the internet or devices connected to online networks.

The trio have been held in custody and they will next appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 13 August as they search for legal representatives.

Bank employee sentenced for fraud

Meanwhile, a former Standard Bank team leader was this week sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding clients of a collective R3 million.

Cynthia Ncube was found guilty of siphoning off clients with “significant investments” and redirecting funds to offshore her accounts, as well as her own.

The 32-year-old Ncube acted with two accomplices, one still at large and Austin Nkomo, who was given a nine-year sentence in 2023.

“The criminal acts affected multiple clients, including one who was debited over R397 000 without consent and another who lost over R1,7 million,” confirmed Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

No leniency for abuse of power

Senior State Advocate Vincent Ndzuke argued that Ncube betrayed the trust of her employee and its clients, “biting the hand that feeds”.

Ndzuke stated that failure to impose a custodial sentence would create a perception of leniency towards those who abuse their positions for personal gain.

“This outcome reinforces the NPA’s commitment to prosecuting financial crimes and upholding the integrity of the banking system of South Africa,” Mjonondwane concluded.