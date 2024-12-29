23 arrests made after Eastern Cape initiation school deaths as Hlabisa considers suspension

From 2019 to date, at least 250 boys have died at initiation schools, according to the Cogta minister.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has revealed that more than 20 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

Hlabisa, accompanied by his deputy, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, and provincial leaders, including Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, visited the Eastern Cape this week following the tragic deaths of over 20 boys.

Eastern Cape initiation school deaths ‘concerning’

Speaking to the media, Hlabisa expressed his alarm over the fatalities.

“We are sitting at the figure of 27 initiates who have died during the summer initiation process. This is unfortunate. We want to condemn all the bad practices that resulted in such deaths.

“But I must start by saying, firstly, there are initiation schools that are doing very well, that are the real custodians of this culture and tradition,” he said.

The minister strongly criticised illegal initiation schools for failing to adhere to proper protocols.

“We want to condemn them, and we want to ask the parents why they allow their children to go to a school that is not properly registered because there is no proper protocol that is being followed there,” Hlabisa continued.

He also condemned the practice of denying initiates water.

“We also want to speak strongly against the notion that the initiates must not bring water when they undergo this culture.

“If you don’t bring water, definitely, as hot as it is today, you will be dehydrated, you will collapse and eventually lose your life.

“The principals of the initiation schools really must be human enough; 27 is not just a figure, these are human beings.”

Rising death toll

Hlabisa voiced his concern about the increasing number of deaths in recent years.

“I’ve looked at the past six years … from 2019 to date, it’s 253 young boys whom we’ve lost.

“These are breadwinners in their families, some of them are the only child the family has, these are future leaders. We can’t allow this.

“After this engagement, we must come up with a radical approach on how we bring this crisis to zero death so that the culture can be supported and promoted as other initiation schools are able to enrol and compete with the full set of our young boys still alive.”

Hlabisa confirmed that at least 23 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths.

“We want to see proper prosecution of all people who performed the unlawful circumcision or who broke the protocol, so that we send a message that if you do it wrong, you suffer the consequences.”

Potential suspension of Eastern Cape initiation schools

The minister indicated that he is considering suspending some initiation schools.

“We do not want to dictate; we want to listen as to what is the view of the key stakeholders if we want to promote this culture.

“One, we must be very clear, the initiation schools that have no trouble in terms of death, there should be no reason for moving towards suspension. But there are consistent areas every year, you talk of big figures.

“We need to make a sincere consideration because it demonstrates that either they are not doing it right deliberately or they are not ready to do it right. Why not suspend it for a certain period, get all structures in place?”

He added that the government would engage with traditional leaders within the first three weeks of 2025 to determine how best to protect this cultural tradition while preventing its abuse.

“Indeed, the consideration of suspending in other areas, once consultation has been done, moving towards the winter season, it is going to be on the table.

“We will announce once we have reached an informed consultation and agreed upon [a plan] because we need to go along all together, so that we do not have other people opposing a constructive view in terms of trying to protect the culture.”

Arrest in Centane

In a separate incident, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old initiate at an initiation school in Centane.

The incident occurred on Monday, and Eastern Cape police confirmed the arrest on Friday.

“The suspect is not a traditional surgeon or nurse,” police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said.

The 39-year-old man is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a charge of rape.

Authorities have confirmed ongoing investigations into the matter.

