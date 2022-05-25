Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
25 May 2022
4:29 am
Education

Questions over bad state of schools as budget vote adopted

At least 10 schools in Gauteng have been abandoned, while others had pupils crammed in classrooms.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi Picture: Nigel Sibanda
While the Gauteng department of education budget vote report was adopted by the Gauteng Legislature yesterday with an allocation of R59.7 billion for the 2022-2023 financial year, questions were still raised if it would be able to cater for the schools which are in a sorry state. Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the departmental overall budget would respond to priorities such as the delivery of quality education in a conducive learning environment and transforming public schooling. Phineas Xulu High School in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, was one of the schools in a poor state. A parent, Mandla...

