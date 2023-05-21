Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to open next month

By Thapelo Lekabe

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that the online application process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 school admissions for the upcoming academic year will open in June.

2024 online admissions

Education MEC Matome Chiloane held a media briefing in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning to provide updates on the start of the 2024 online admissions.

Chiloane announced that the application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions will span for a month, starting on 15 June at 8 am and concluding on 14 July at midnight. This year there will be a single application process for both grades, simplifying the enrollment process for parents and guardians.

This means that parents will all apply at the same time and, during the placement process, offers will also be issued at the same time.

“Last year we had a two-phased approach. The first one was for learners who were within the public education system; we gave them first preference to apply and then we opened up for others who were in the education system.

“So, this year, we are just going to have one process,” said Chiloane.

The MEC said SMSes with placement offers will be sent to parents and guardians from 4 September.

Changes to system

Taking into account feedback from parents and other stakeholders, such as school governing bodies, the department has also made changes and improvements to its online admissions system.

In previous years, applicants have voiced their complaints regarding glitches in the system, which has been plagued by recurring challenges. These challenges include the system’s inability to handle multiple users at the same time.

“Annually we do an assessment of the system and identify areas that we need to improve and the areas vary. And that’s why we know that the system for next year will be better,” said Chiloane.

School feeder zone

The MEC urged parents to use the school feeder zone application option by providing their valid home addresses. This will allow them to view schools that are in close proximity to their homes.

Additionally, parents are encouraged to apply for a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools for each child, providing them with a wider range of options during the admissions process.

To apply, parents and guardians must log in to: www.gdeadmissions.gov.za

To prevent errors, the department advised parents and guardians against using internet cafés for the online application process. Instead, they were encouraged to visit a school, district office, or use one of the 80 decentralised walk-in centers for assistance.

