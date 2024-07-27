Limpopo education department urged to investigate after Grade 10 pupil gives birth in school toilet

It is believed the teenager gave birth prematurely and delivered the baby alone.

Government officials have responded to reports of a Grade 10 pupil giving birth in a school toilet earlier this week.

The 16-year-old attended Molautsi Secondary School near Polokwane. It is believed she gave birth prematurely.

The teenager also delivered the baby alone.

Education department to investigate

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education chairperson Joy Maimela urged the Limpopo Department of Education to investigate whether the school was aware of the pregnancy or not.

“The committee noted that the provincial education department had not been notified that the learner was pregnant and that no such information about the learner’s pregnancy existed in the school management systems, as should be the case,” said Maimela.

The chairperson explained that existing procedures need to be followed to safeguard the health of pregnant school girls.

“It is concerning that such an incident happened in a school toilet. It is even more worrying that the learner delivered the baby without assistance. It is dangerous for both the mother and the child,” said Maimela, adding that that the girl was reportedly only seven months pregnant.

High rates of teenage pregnancy

In April, then Minister of of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma outlined the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in South Africa.

Dlamini-Zuma said that roughly 150 000 girls between the age of 10 and 19 years old were recorded to have fallen pregnant in the previous year.

She announced a host of programmes aimed at changing social behaviours and educating young people on their rights and responsibilities.

Portfolio chairperson Maimela asked schools and departments to play a role in lowering teenage pregnancies.

“The committee would like to appeal to schools to follow the rules, especially when a life can be in danger,” Maimela stated.

“We appeal to all nine provincial education departments and schools to continue raising awareness of teenage pregnancy through the curriculum and other extracurricular activities,” she said.