Western Cape Education responds to complaint about learners travelling 2 hours a day to school

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has defended its decision not to extend scholar transport to learners travelling less than 5km to school.

Their defence follows criticism from the Good Party after 378 children from Ceres were informed they no longer qualify for free learner transport.

GOOD Party Secretary-General Brett Herron on Thursday raised concerns about learners from Vredebes, a Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing community, who now face a 9.6km daily round trip to school.

“They don’t just walk; they risk life and limb, navigating ganglands and crossing highways, because their homes fall 200m short of the five-kilometre distance required to qualify for learner transport,” said Herron in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

Western Cape Education Department cites financial constraints over transport

Bronagh Hammond Director of Communication of the Western Cape education department responded by highlighting budgetary limitations.

“The GOOD party are very well aware of the financial constraints that we are currently facing as a Province. Other Provincial Education Departments have expressed similar constraints,” said Hammond.

Hammond told The Citizen that the WCED currently spends R598,542,000 annually to transport over 67,000 learners through its Learner Transport Scheme.

He said despite financial pressures that have led to teacher reductions, the department has maintained this service while other provinces, such as Gauteng, have announced transport cuts.

Vredebes pupils fall short of transport distance requirement

“The Learner Transport policy of the WCED and most other provinces provides for the transport of learners in rural areas that live five or more kilometres from their nearest schools,” Hammond explained.

He added that any reconsideration of this threshold would require additional funds that are not currently available.

The department emphasised that while the Ceres route remains operational, 48 learners from Vredebes to Morrisdale Primary were not approved as they live between 3.7km and 4km from the school.

The WCED noted that alternative options, including transport and hostel subsidies, were offered to affected families in May.

Appeals process unused

Herron called for “common sense and leadership” to prevail, suggesting that “busses with empty seats” pass by walking children.

However, the department pushed back stating that no appeals have been filed with the MEC for Education regarding this case, despite an available appeals process.

The department said it would continue supporting critical services to schools in poorer communities, including school feeding programs and operational funding, despite the current financial challenges.

