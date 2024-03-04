Elections 2024: ‘Maimane has a clean track record,’ says supporter

Masuku says he believes in Bosa and its leader Mmusi Maimane.

Henry Masuku said he was voting for Build One SA (Bosa) because South Africans could all

agree the current leadership has not proven themselves to be the great leaders the country needs.

According to Masuku, Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, had a clean track record when was the leader of the second-biggest party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which Masuku believed he had led well.

He said he has been following Maimane’s ideas and those of Bosa.

“I’ll be voting for Bosa because I believe the leadership that it has is credible.

“It’s a leadership which seems to have a plan to fix this country; to build one united South Africa,” he said.

“I believe that it’s now high time that citizens rise to the occasion of leadership because we need a group of people who are not only politically motivated but also conscious of the fact that leadership does not always have to be people who call themselves politicians.

READ: ‘Black elite enrichment system’ – FF+ leader slams BEE, accuses ANC of creating ‘new apartheid’

Masuku said it was important for people who registered to vote to go to their voting station and make their vote count.

“If you’re not happy with the rate of employment in South Africa, with students that are sleeping in libraries as we speak, if you’re not happy with the safety in your township, in the rural areas, in the town, it’s time for you to stand up and go make that cross next to the leadership that

you believe can fix this country,” he said.

“My call, especially to young people, is to say exercise your right to vote and vote for the right

people.

He added that the ANC is no longer a viable option for voters.

“Let’s vote the ANC out. Let’s find people who can lead this country because the ANC simply has lost the desire to take us into the future.

“So yes, let’s go out and vote,” Masuku said.

NOW READ: High-profile ANC members facing the chop from election candidate list?