Tempers flare in NW, as voting stations are 5 hours late in opening

OFM News

Tempers have been flaring up in the North West settlement of Itsoseng, where several voting stations have apparently yet to allow voters to cast their ballots.

This after the delayed delivery of ballot boxes to many voting stations in the area, including the Methodist Church.

Prospective voters, made up mostly of the elderly, have been queueing since 07:00 this morning, but five hours after the station was first opened they are yet to cast their votes.

Resident Moeder Mmota told OFM News at 11:00 on Monday morning an official from the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) arrived with the ballot boxes but had to return them because they were the wrong ones. The frustrated residents have been waiting to cast their votes ever since.

It’s alleged the Itsoseng ballot boxes were held up in Lichtenburg on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, OFM News spoke to Lichtenburg resident, Tebogo Moipolai, who was part of the group that held up IEC officials in the area for 3 hours on Sunday, alleging that some suspicious activities had taken place.

Moipolai says they observed an IEC official offloading some ballot boxes in a suspicious manner on Sunday, and held said official up for 3 hours demanding to know why he was leaving two boxes behind in the Navara van.

North West IEC spokesperson, Kealeboga Maleshane, has vowed to comment on the delay in the delivery of the ballot boxes soon. Moipolai says they have reported the matter to the Electoral Court.