WATCH: ‘SA showing world we have embraced constitutional democracy’ − Pandor

Pandor cast her ballot at Rosebank Junior School in Cape Town.

Minister Naledi Pandor hopes that every person who is registered to vote does. Picture: Screengrab

International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said South Africa has sustained a democracy that sets an example for the world.

More than 27 million South Africans are registered to vote in the country’s national and provincial elections.

South Africa’s 7th national and provincial elections is expected to be the most highly contested polls 30 years after democracy.

Watch Naledi Pandor speaking about election day in South Africa

Constitutional democracy

Pandor, who insisted in joining the queue and waiting in line, cast her ballot at Rosebank Junior School in Cape Town.

“1994, it was post-apartheid, it was the first time ever that we voted, this is our seventh election and I think what we see now that we are sustaining a democracy and that we continue to strengthen freedom in South Africa which is extremely important that the people of South Africa are participating in our democracy

“It is really showing the world that we have embraced a constitutional democracy and particularly the rights that are outlined in the bill of rights of the Constitution of South Africa,” Pandor said.

Pandor said every election is important and hoped that ever person who is registered to vote does.

“It is a duty essentially. We’ve set government by the people, chosen by the people and that’s what we want to see a real commitment and active participation by the public of South Africa in choosing who should govern our country.”

Voting frustrations

South Africans started to queue very early on Wednesday morning to cast their ballots in South Africa’s 7th general elections.

There were some issues at voting stations where ballots papers had not arrived.

Palesa Tshabalala spoke to The Citizen about her frustrations of having to wait two hours without voting at Fluerhof Primary School in Florida

“There are people who left because they were here from 6am in the morning. So we are frustrated and unless something changes, we will not be casting our votes today.”

Tshabalala claimed that they were not informed by IEC officials about why there was a delay.

