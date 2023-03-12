Department Of Military Veterans DG Irene Mpolweni suspended

Citizen Reporter

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans confirmed over the weekend that Irene Mpolweni, Director General of the Department of Military Veterans, had been placed on precautionary suspension.

The Ministry also said that it is not in a position to disclose the nature of the allegations or charges at this stage.

“We have a duty to respect employer-employee confidentiality. We will pronounce once the entire disciplinary process had run its course.”

The Ministry insisted that suspension does not necessarily presume guilt on her part.

“It is intended to give the employer an opportunity to gather evidence and establish facts.”

An Acting Director General will be appointed in due course.

Unilateral changes negatively impact service delivery

Last October, President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa shared a letter he had written to former Minister of Defense Thandi Modise, regarding complaints he had received about Mpolweni.

In his letter, Holomisa alleged that she had made unilateral changes in service providers that negatively impacted the delivery of services to the veterans.

It appears that the Department of Military Veterans Director-General, Ms Irene Mpolweni, has been up to no good, as military veterans complain about her work. Has the DMV gone from bad to worse under her leadership?



We appeal to the SANDF leadership and the JSCD for intervention pic.twitter.com/hwqRX4vZTq— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) October 19, 2022

He further alleged that her entire department had taken a cue from her lack of interest in serving military veterans.

Holomisa also accused the DG of having a bias towards KwaZulu-Natal in her dealings with the military veterans.

Some months later, the Umkhonto weSizwe Liberation War Veterans went on a media blitz, demanding a sweeping overhaul at the Military Veterans department and the removal of Mpolweni.

Read Bantu Holomisa’s letter about Irene Mpolweni below:

Bantu Holomisa’s letter to Thandi Modise about Irene Mpolweni, suspended Director General of the Department of Military Veterans | Picture: Twitter/ @bantuholomisa

Bantu Holomisa’s letter to Thandi Modise about Irene Mpolweni, suspended Director General of the Department of Military Veterans | Picture: Twitter/ @bantuholomisa

Bantu Holomisa’s letter to Thandi Modise about Irene Mpolweni, suspended Director General of the Department of Military Veterans | Picture: Twitter/ @bantuholomisa

READ NEXT: Time to ‘shape up or ship out’, Mbalula warns ANC MPs