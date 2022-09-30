Alex Japho Matlala
30 Sep 2022
5:38 am
Government

‘Mr All Talk With No Action’ : Mathabatha slated for R1.6bn unspent by Limpopo departments

Alex Japho Matlala

The provincial health department alone returned R570 million to Treasury.

R1.6bn unspent by Limpopo departments
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu
The failure of Limpopo provincial departments to spend their allocated budgets as revealed by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has raised more dust for Premier Stan Mathabatha and his Cabinet. This has led to some opposition parties branding him a “Mr All Talk With No Action”. According to Maluleke, the provincial departments failed to spend over R1.6 billion in 2021-22 financial year. The unspent budgets were sent back to National Treasury to use elsewhere. ALSO READ: Polokwane municipality criticised for holding ‘expensive’ training workshop in Bela-Bela Education department (returned R523.3 million);Health (R570.5 million);Social development (R72.4 million);Premier’s office (R16 million);Legislature (R45.1 million);Agriculture (R98.7...

