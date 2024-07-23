Health dept dismisses allegations of ‘yellow’ contaminated water at its HQ

Trade union PSA says health department staff have complained about being scared to drink the water after it appeared yellow.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s offices are situated in the building, as are Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi’s offices. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The health department has shot down reports that the water at its own Pretoria headquarters is contaminated.

This after IOL reported on Sunday that staff at the Dr AB Xuma Building raised concerns about their tap water posing serious health risks after it appeared yellow. They also disputed the results of water testing that had been done.

The publication said department officials had been notified “about the urgent need for action” at the building that houses the offices of minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, his deputy Dr Joe Phaahla, and director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi.

ALSO READ: Komatipoort’s water woes: Resident finds fish in the tap, sewage spills galore

Trade union Public Servants Association (PSA) had also apparently engaged with the department to “highlight its non-compliance” with national environmental health norms and standards requiring the provision of safe drinking water and appropriate signage to non-potable sources.

‘Misleading reports’

In response, the health department denied claims it had violated occupational health and safety.

“The Department has for the past three years, diligently tested the quality of drinking water at Dr AB Xuma Building and the water passed the standard in line with South African National Standards for drinking water,” the statement read.

“For this current year, the water was tested at several points in the building on 8 July 2024 by a private laboratory, and on 12 July by the National Health Laboratory Services.

ALSO READ: Europe’s water contaminated by PFAS chemical: NGOs

“The test results for both tests complied with the South African National Standard (SANS 241:2015).”

The department said the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a priority.

Thus it would not neglect to “do what is necessary to prevent the risk with potential to threaten their wellbeing”.

“We appeal to those who are peddling unfounded allegations to stop since it only serves to create instability and unnecessary panic amongst the employees.”

Union maintains reports are wrong

According to IOL, the PSA said its members confirmed that water remains contaminated despite the report stating that the water is safe.

”The water remains yellow and members are really scared to drink the water. It is apparent that the landlord is the one who provided the report, not the department,” the union’s general manager Reuben Maleka said.

ALSO READ: Heads must roll over dirty water