Here is how much extra Tshwane would pay under level 2 water restrictions

The City of Tshwane implemented level one water restrictions near the start of summer in anticipation of strained water supply.

Level 1 water restrictions are currently being implemented in the City of Tshwane (CoT), with the municipality warning that the situation could escalate “imminently”.

Rand Water, the provincial water board, is experiencing strained levels of consumption, forcing municipalities to implement billing adjustments to penalise user behaviour.

The municipality has stated that the 800 million litres it receives from Rand Water every day is 18% more water than the agreed amount between the two entities.

No water-shedding

Any talk of a water crisis is met with questions about the possibility of water-shedding, but the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) dismissed the idea.

“We do not have the concept of water-shedding and Rand Water cannot implement a concept we do not have,” DWS spokesperson Sanku Tsunke told The Citizen on Tuesday.

“However, in periods of drought, DWS can authorise Rand Water to implement water restrictions by reducing water that Rand Water can abstract, which would result in the water utility supplying less water than usual,” Tsunke explained.

Previous warnings ignored

Tshwane water bills are calculated in bands, with tariffs increasing for roughly every set of 10 kilolitres consumed.

One kilolitre is equal to 1,000 litres, with the average household in South Africa using roughly 7.5 kilolitres per month, as per the International Organisation for Standardisation.

Households who keep their consumption below 10 kilolitres will not face any financial penalty, but breaking through that threshold comes at a cost.

Residents would pay R5.78 for every kilolitre over 10 kilolitres. Where a household paid R434.55 for 15 kilolitres a month, their bill would increase to R521.25 for the same amount of water.

Should consumption exceed 19 kilolitres, users will pay an extra R29.48 for every kilolitre over the 19,000-litre mark.

A 25-kilolitre bill under level one would cost R785.63, with the level two rates for the same consumption increasing the amount due to R1,015.95.

High water consumers in commercial or industrial settings could end up paying double under level two.

The highest band, over 60 kilolitres, is R51.70 for level one and R103.38 for level two. In the event that the situation deteriorates further, level three tariff is R310.08.

A breakdown of each tariff applicable to the corresponding consumption and restriction level. Picture: City of Tshwane

Rand Water warning

Rand Water warned of high usage levels over the weekend, urging municipalities to curb usage and cut the volumes lost to leaks, burst pipes, vandalism and illegal connections.

“If the current consumption practice does not change, the city will imminently adjust the water restrictions to level 2 or even higher,” stated CoT.

Level one restrictions prohibit the watering of gardens between 6am and 6pm and not topping up swimming pools and water features.

Additionally, hosepipes may not be used to wash vehicles, driveways or patios.

CoT warned that “punitive measures will be imposed against transgressors” not adhering to water restrictions.