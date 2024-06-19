Inauguration: Shaking feathers to crown Ramaphosa

Preparations buzzed at Union Buildings: angle grinders, helicopters, soldiers – a global spotlight on Ramaphosa's inauguration.

South African National Defence Force members rehearse for the presidential parade at the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday, ahead of the presidential inauguration. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The sound of an angle grinder cutting through wood, helicopters hovering above the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre and a dry-run of camouflage-clad soldiers marching in formation.

This, yesterday, marked the hive of activity at the Union Buildings in preparation for today’s official swearing in of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in what has aroused global interest.

ALSO READ: 21 guns and ceremonial salutes: Order of proceedings for SA’s Presidential Inauguration

The inauguration will be conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Union Buildings’ amphitheatre.

Heads of state present

Present will be local and international guests, including royalty, MPs, leaders of organised labour, business, civil society organisations and religious leaders.

They will join at least 18 heads of state, three former heads of government and nine heads of delegations.

Countries to be represented at a high level include the Kingdom of eSwatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, People’s Republic of China, the Arab Republic of Egypt, State of Palestine and the Republic of Cuba.

The day will start with a cultural programme on the south lawns at 9am. Working around the clock and pulling all the stops – from a sound engineer, technicians, to an army general – various teams were hard at work yesterday.

Taking charge of a staff of about 80 people, technical events company Gearhouse South Africa’s Lefa Tsiane said the company was responsible for building the stage, supplying sound and lights, parts of the decor, audio visuals and LED screens.

“I coordinate all the components around the stage and helping with broadcasting by showing sound and visuals – beamed throughout the world,” Tsiane said.

“We would have liked starting the job much earlier but due to unforeseen circumstances, we began last Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party to boycott Ramaphosa’s inauguration

“You have to deliver and the show must go on – whether you like it or not. “We have to make sure that everything is checked and tested several times.

“We have trained and qualified staff to make the presidential inauguration a resounding success – from generators to electrical sound engineer operators, with no room for error. “To me, this is a milestone in my many years in the industry.

“To us, there is never a time to stop working until the daily target has been met – starting shifts from 7am until after midnight.”

Putting the final touches on the wooden-built stage, Andile Mkhize was “happy to have helped in building a solid structure which has covered the pool”.

“We have finished building the stage, with the entire job having taken us three days. “We work day and night to ensure that the job is done.

“Having worked on concerts and conferences, this is the pinnacle of my career,” said Mkhize.

Army prepared for months

Monitoring a passing parade of armed soldiers, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Brigadier-General Zola Mbi said the SANDF “started with preparations last October”.

“There have been engagements and planning for the big day.

“When it was announced, we were already on top of our game. We are ready to execute and participate meaningfully in the inauguration of the president, who is our commander-in-chief,” said Mbi.

“In terms of our deployment, we have all the arms of services and divisions within the defence – SA Army, SA Air Force, SA Navy and the SA Medical Service.

“Our deployment includes flag-bearers, street-lining, gun salute, national ceremonial guard and the band.”