Kruger National Park ups security amid spike in poaching and snares

SANParks honorary rangers have removed up to 1 000 snares from the Kruger National Park in the last three months.

South African National Parks (SANParks) will be increasing surveillance and monitoring in the Kruger National Park over the festive season.

SANParks reported a sharp increase in poaching incidents as well as indiscriminate poisonings inside the nation’s number one wildlife attraction in recent weeks.

Police, private security and local municipalities have all been roped in to amplify security efforts to protect the park, its attractions and visitors.

Cracking down on snares

Snaring has become an increasing worry for SANParks and honorary rangers have assisted in removing roughly 1 000 snares from the park in recent months.

Snares trap small wildlife with rudimentary wire loops, leaving the animal to struggle until it is strangled to death.

“There has been an increase in snaring inside the park, which really is the most heinous crime – resulting in the slow and painful killing of animals,” stated SANParks Spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

Authorities will also be setting up spot checks to sniff out contraband and verify booking permissions.

The park will be utilising a host of technology, including radar surveillance, vehicle number plate recognition, remote vehicle monitoring and polygraphy testing.

“Visitors are advised to be security conscious when checking in at the gates, ensure their cars are locked whilst checking surrounding areas for signs of any suspicious behaviour,” requested Phaahla.

Bringing criminals to book

Assisted by Mozambican counterparts, recent successes include the arrests of several poachers as well as “crime kingpins”.

“In addition, there will be increased ranger and security services patrols and the use of dedicated dog units supported by free-running tracking hounds,” added Phaahla.

Crime intelligence will be on high alert aiming to pre-empt any problems and guide operations in advance.

“They will be working hard with local communities to create a culture where “no bad deed goes unnoticed”, and criminals are brought to book,” Phaahla concluded.

