KZN Public Works lays criminal charge against ex-official fired over R1.1bn scandal

KZN Public Works MEC Martin Meyer emphasised the department's commitment to rooting out corruption.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has opened a case against a former senior official whose gross negligence cost the department R1.1 billion.

Musa William Zondi, previously the supply chain management director at the Pietermaritzburg office, was dismissed last week following an investigation into his actions.

The probe was launched after discrepancies were flagged in September last year regarding the procurement of a consulting firm.

Zondi was suspended as soon as the investigation commenced.

KZN Public Works investigation

According to the department, Zondi’s duties included identifying and mitigating risks while ensuring compliance and preventing irregular expenditure during procurement processes.

However, it emerged that several documents in the procurement file were missing, while there were significant discrepancies between the services requested and those procured.

It is also alleged that Zondi failed to ensure the required checks and balances and fair awarding of contracts to bidders.

The probe found that a single consulting firm had been awarded 29 contracts, totalling R1 164 440 398 (R1.1 billion).

This effectively created an unchecked monopoly on the KZN Public Works Department’s contracts.

KZN Public Works lays criminal charges

Zondi will now face criminal charges after a case was registered with the South African Police Service (Saps).

“In addition, the department has also laid criminal charges against three more senior officials who are suspected of corruption and financial malfeasance,” the department said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, KZN Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer emphasised the department’s commitment to rooting out corruption.

“These developments come against the backdrop when the department was strengthening its corruption whistle-blower hotline and strengthening internal financial controls,” the statement further reads.

The department added that it will “fully cooperate with all law enforcement agencies by handing over all necessary evidence”.

