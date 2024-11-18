South Africa

By Enkosi Selane

18 Nov 2024

05:14 pm

Lamola reveals Dirco spent R1.2 million on China state visit

The delegation led by Ramaphosa had 23 participants which comprised 10 cabinet ministers and13 Dirco officials 'providing support'.

Dirco/ China State Visit/ Lamola

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) expended R1,201,449.00 for the recent state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

This was revealed by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola in a recent parliamentary response from ActionSA’s Member of Parliament Athol Trollip.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited China on 2 September, to strengthen bilateral relations.

The visit resulted in deepening the countries’ partnership, agreeing to cooperate on economic, technological, and international issues, and signing multiple collaborative agreements across sectors like trade, science, and infrastructure.

Ministerial representatives

The delegation led by Ramaphosa had 23 participants which comprised 10 cabinet ministers and 13 Dirco officials ‘providing support’.

Apart from Lamola, the 12 key ministerial representatives included  Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau; Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen; Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; and Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Additionally, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson; Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi; Higher Education & Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane;  Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande; and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni were part of the state visit.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa visits China’s Shenzhen to draw inspiration for technology and innovation

Ministerial roles and objectives

Lamola emphasised the visit’s strategic importance, stating his role was to provide “strategic executive and international relations advisory support” and to help “shape the agenda for all high-level engagement of the President linked to South Africa’s national interest.”

He said his Chief of Staff, Gabriel Seakamela, ensured administrative efficiency, while Chrispin Phiri managed media liaison and communication services.

The delegation included senior diplomatic personnel such as Ambassador NM Lallie, Acting Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Middle East, and Ms. Y Mvebe, Director of Greater China, who provided critical strategic substance and coordination support.

Lamola said protocol officers like Ambassador Nonceba Losi, chief of state protocol, and S Skosana were instrumental in orchestrating diplomatic procedures during official talks and signing ceremonies.

He added that administrative and operational support was maintained by M Sigcu, acting personal assistant to the minister, and M Mbuyane, presidential operations manager, who managed the 24-hour operations room and ensured logistical coordination throughout the State Visit.

ALSO READ: How infrastructure and innovation are building SA’s digital future and powering economic growth

Dirco personnel travel costs on China visit

Individual travel costs varied significantly across the delegation.

Lamola’s travel expenses were R126,486.30, while Losi, responsible for state protocol, incurred the highest travel cost at R266,220.90.

See table of full costs below:

Read more on these topics

China Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Parliament Ronald Lamola

