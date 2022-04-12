Load shedding extended to Friday, Eskom confirms

Citizen Reporter

Stage 2 load shedding will be implement until Friday due to shortage of generation capacity, Eskom has confirmed.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding will be extended to Wednesday night from 5pm until 5am and at the same time on Thursday night. Load shedding will then be suspended at 5am on Friday.

“The extension of load shedding is caused by the shortage of generation capacity and continued delays in returning to service four generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station,” the power utility said in a statment on Tuesday.

