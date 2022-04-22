Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight at 10pm

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced load shedding will be suspended at 10 pm on Friday night.

However, the embattled parastatal warned that the power system remains severely constrained.

“Eskom would like to again caution that even with the return to service of these units, the power system remains severely constrained and volatile,” it said in a statement.

The power giant said it anticipated to continue relying on the use of emergency reserves to meet demand next week.

“We currently have 5 353MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 912MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Generation units

Meanwhile, Eskom said it expected to return to service nine generation units this weekend.

These are a unit at Hendrina and two-generation units each at Arnot, Duvha, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

“The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves.

“This, together with the reduced weekend demand, will enable Eskom to suspend load shedding at 22:00 tonight.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

