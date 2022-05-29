Eskom suspends load shedding, but warns system remains constrained

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has suspended load shedding on Sunday due to sufficient recovery in generating capacity.

The power utility, however, warned that the system would remain constrained.

“Due to a marginal improvement in the generation capacity, load shedding has been suspended.

“While this is the case currently, Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We currently have 4,331MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,805MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility further said.