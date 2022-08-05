Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding for the weekend

Faizel Patel

Eskom wants you to know that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 12am on over the weekend.

Stage 2 load shedding

The dark lords of Megawatt Park say it will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility is battling to keep the lights on.

“The capacity constraints have been exacerbated by the delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Koeberg, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden and Medupi, two at Hendrina and four units at Arnot power stations.”

“Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days. We currently have 3 571MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 624MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said in a statement.

Mantshantsha says the deliberate power cuts will also assist in recovering emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively to meet demand over the last few days.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

Ramaphosa negotiates with Botswana

Meanwhile, as South Africa faces another bout of load shedding by the dark lords of Megawatt Park, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that negotiations for Eskom to import surplus electricity from Botswana are underway.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a media briefing at the conclusion of the South Africa – Botswana Business Roundtable in Gaborone on Thursday.

“Our quest as South Africa to address our own energy challenges would be seeking to increase the capacity of our energy by also importing energy from our sister neighbouring countries who have moved up the ladder in terms of having a measure of surplus energy.”

“We are hoping that through various negotiations, we will be able to tap into energy sources from Botswana as well, where there is a measure of surplus energy that they can sell to us,” Ramaphosa said.

