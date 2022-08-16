Load shedding is back, Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that it will once again be deliberately cutting your lights off with stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 12am starting on Tuesday.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park have warned that the deliberate power cuts is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there is also a high probability that load shedding will be required during the same time on both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

ALSO READ: Get your blankets out: Freezing temperatures to hit Gauteng

He says the parastatal will promptly communicate further should a further need arise.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

“We currently have 4 550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said

Eskom has urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

Cold Weather conditions

The cold weather conditions may have also played a part in putting pressure on the grid as South African using electrical appliance to keep themselves warm.

On Sunday, Gauteng Weather warned residents to brace for freezing temperatures across parts of the province, while the South African Weather Service (SAWS) also issued warning for adverse weather conditions for the Cape Peninsula.

While many South Africans will be using electrical appliance to keep warm, Johannesburg Emergency Service has urged residents living in informal settlements to look after their heating appliances.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says emergency services will be on high alert for any eventuality.

“Things like heaters, paraffin stoves, imbaula, candles not to leave them unattended while in use so we can be able to prevent fire incidents.”

Mulaudzi says they will be monitoring all seven regions of the city.

ALSO READ: UPS – A needed device during load shedding