PICS: Car crashes into KZN home, leaving two injured

Citizen Reporter

Two people have been injured after a white VW Polo sedan crashed into a house in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident took place on Pricklepear Road on Sunday.

Residents said they heard a loud bang, and upon further investigations, found the car pinned against the house.

Three men, including the driver, allegedly fled the scene leaving behind two passengers.

The passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were later taken to the hospital for further medical treatment. People living in the house were unharmed.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

Car crashes into Waterloo home. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Meanwhile, the province’s police are still investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man found on the northbound lane of the N2 near the King Shaka International Airport offramp.

A civilian requested assistance from private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), after he reported seeing a man hanging out in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle.

The caller said the man was bleeding from his injuries but he could not determine if the driver was still alive.

Rusa officers and paramedics that tended to the scene said they believe the man was employed at a Marine Service company.

He was stabbed twice in the head and had a gunshot wound in the back. He was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The man’s Huawei P40 mobile phone was also missing.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

