Robertsham fire update: Reports of second blaze untrue

Cheryl Kahla

Following the fire at the Robertsham substation, outside the Johannesburg CBD, on Monday evening, reports have been doing the rounds about another blaze at the same substation.

Robertsham fire

Still just one fire

City Power on Monday confirmed it was experiencing an interruption in service, saying at the time that two main transformers were damaged in the blaze.

Consequently, sixteen suburbs were plunged into darkness, and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire as sabotage could not be ruled out.

On Wednesday, City Power addressed the rumours of a second fire at the Robertsham substation, explaining that oil from the transformers is still burning.

WATCH: Emergency personnel at the scene

The @CityofJoburgEMS was called in to monitor and assist with putting out the smoke.

They have arranged foam to put out the smoke for good. pic.twitter.com/etYd0LxHYs— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 20, 2021

“The two transformers [have approximately] 20,000L of oil each for insulation and cooling. Oil is still boiling over 24 hours later, and the smoke was still billowing in the air [on Wednesday morning].”

Members of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) had been deployed to the site “to monitor and assist with putting out the smoke”.

City Power explained that foam would be used to extinguish the oil-based blaze “to put out the smoke for good”.

“However, this operation will not disrupt the repairs to restore power to the affected regions. Residents should have power by Wednesday afternoon.”

