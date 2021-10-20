Local News

Cheryl Kahla
Deputy Online News Editor
1 minute read
20 Oct 2021
12:18 pm

Robertsham fire update: Reports of second blaze untrue

Cheryl Kahla

City Power explained that foam would be used to extinguish the oil-based blaze 'to put out the smoke for good'.

Picture: Twitter

Following the fire at the Robertsham substation, outside the Johannesburg CBD, on Monday evening, reports have been doing the rounds about another blaze at the same substation.

Robertsham fire

Still just one fire

City Power on Monday confirmed it was experiencing an interruption in service, saying at the time that two main transformers were damaged in the blaze.

Consequently, sixteen suburbs were plunged into darkness, and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire as sabotage could not be ruled out.

On Wednesday, City Power addressed the rumours of a second fire at the Robertsham substation, explaining that oil from the transformers is still burning.

WATCH: Emergency personnel at the scene

“The two transformers [have approximately] 20,000L of oil each for insulation and cooling. Oil is still boiling over 24 hours later, and the smoke was still billowing in the air [on Wednesday morning].”

Members of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) had been deployed to the site “to monitor and assist with putting out the smoke”.

City Power explained that foam would be used to extinguish the oil-based blaze “to put out the smoke for good”.

“However, this operation will not disrupt the repairs to restore power to the affected regions. Residents should have power by Wednesday afternoon.”

WATCH: Parts of Joburg south plunged into darkness after substation catches fire

