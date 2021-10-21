23 children injured in KZN after teen ‘joyride’

Citizen Reporter

A teenager who allegedly stole his father’s car to go on a joyride on Thursday morning has injured 23 children in the process.

Netcare911 said when they arrived at the scene in KwaMashu, north of Durban, they found a minibus taxi transporting the children and a BMW X3 SUV had crashed.

The BMW X3 ‘stolen’ by a teenager on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied

Medics assessed the scene a found approximately twenty-three children who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Picture: Netcare 911

The driver of the BMW is allegedly 14 years old, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said.

The ages of the injured children range between 5 and 11, with their injuries ranging from minor to serious.

All patients, once stabilised, were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.

The damaged taxi which was transporting schoolchildren. Picture: Supplied

The scene was attended to by Marshall Security, eThekwini fire and rescue services, KZN emergency services, South African Police Service and eThekwini police.

Rusa said after the crash occurred, an angry mob gathered at the scene and threatened to assault the teen, who has since been taken into police custody.

On scene with Netcare 911 was Marshall Security, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, Rusa, KZN EMS, SAPS and Ethekwini Metro Police. Picture: Netcare 911

Compiled by Nica Richards