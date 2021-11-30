Three bodies recovered after mudslide at Implats Rustenburg mine

Citizen Reporter

The bodies of three mineworkers were recovered at the Impala Platinum (Implats) mine in Rustenburg, North West on Monday. Two other miners were successfully rescued.

This follows search and rescue operations for five missing mineworkers who got stuck at the bottom of a shaft on Sunday, after the area became flooded as a result of a mudslide. Two employees, who were part of a group of seven miners, safely exited the shaft on Sunday with minor injuries.

According to Implats’ spokesperson Johan Theron, eight search and rescue teams from Impala Rustenburg and other mining companies were involved in the search for the five missing workers.

The teams reached the affected area mid-afternoon on Monday and recovered the bodies of three mineworkers

“Their families have been notified and are receiving counselling and support,” Theron said in a statement.

He said two workers were rescued from the shaft and transferred to hospital for treatment.

“Their families are being informed. They are both in a serious but stable condition.”

All operations at Implats’ Rustenburg’s 6 shaft remained suspended due to the incident and the company said it continued to work closely with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and other stakeholders.

“No identities will be disclosed at this time while their next of kin are being informed. Our deepest sympathies lie with the families, friends and colleagues of those whose lives were lost in this tragic accident.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

