Pilot killed in West Rand light aircraft crash ‘one of the best in SA’

Citizen Reporter

The pilot who died when a light aircraft crashed in Westonaria over the weekend has been identified as 65-year-old Captain Glen Warden.

In an obituary issued by Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond, Warden had made an ineradicable impression on South African aviation and was one of the best pilots in the country, Randfontein Herald reports.

“Everyone at Comair is deeply saddened by his tragic passing,” said Orsmond.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that Warden’s light aircraft had impacted the ground close to an airfield.

He was taking part in an aerobatic competition at Baragwanath when the tragedy happened.

The scene of the light aircraft crash. Picture: Randfontein Herald

“There will be an investigation into the accident; we cannot speculate or comment on what happened,” Orsmond stated.

Before Warden joined Comair for a 22-year-long career, his CV in the aviation industry was enviable.

Orsmond said Warden had been a reconnaissance pilot, fighter pilot, instructor and an accomplished aerobatic pilot who represented South Africa at numerous international events.

“During his time at Comair, Glen served as captain, head of the simulator training centre, and later as flight operations executive. He retired from this position in October 2021, but typically was not content to put his feet up.”

Warden took over running the simulator business, one in which he’d been involved since Comair acquired its first simulator.

“For 22 years Glen has been integral to the Comair family. He will be profoundly missed.”

Warden would have celebrated his 66th birthday this week.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Randfontein Herald, by Michelle Roodt. Read the original article here.