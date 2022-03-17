Grade 10 Free State pupil probed over poisonous cupcakes

Citizen Reporter

A grade 10 pupil from Ntemoseng Secondary School in the Free State, has been taken in for questioning, for allegedly selling poisonous cupcakes to fellow pupils.

According to SA News.gov , some of the pupils who bought the cakes are in critical condition, while others have recovered after receiving medical attention.

The pupils who ate the cupcakes are said to have started scratching themselves, with some experiencing headaches and others being hyperactive.

“When questioned, the pupils said they had bought cakes from a Grade 10 pupil when they arrived at school.

“About 17 of them were treated at the hospital and 12 have fully recovered,” said Free State Education MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe.

The MEC said the pupil who sold the cupcakes contravened the school code of conduct, and will “not be allowed at the school”.

“This should not be allowed in our schools. It is clear that older people are using our children to achieve their nefarious objectives.

“Collectively and individually as stakeholders, we to have to condemn this in the strongest possible term,” Makgoe said.

The MEC extended his gratitude to the Department of Health for responding swiftly to the situation.

