Scottburgh community members join forces to clean up beach

The Scottburgh Surf Lifesaving Club members together with Scottburgh Nippers, local community members and holidaymakers joined forces for a clean-up at Scottburgh main beach on Good Friday.

The beach was covered in debris and litter, but thanks to these clean-up volunteers, it is once again recognisable.

The lifesaving club gives a special thanks to the Umdoni beach manager, Nomfundo Dlamini, who provided gloves and bin bags to all working on the day, and joined in on the action.

Nandimvelo Outdoor Education is also thanked for initiating and organising the clean-up.

There are still talks of organising more clean-ups such as this one, so keep your eyes peeled on the Scottburgh Surf Lifesaving Club’s Facebook page should there be an announcement.

