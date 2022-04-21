Struggling Sedibeng municipality accused of splurging R3.9 million on catering in five years

Citizen Reporter

Cash-strapped Sedibeng District Municipality has spent R3.9 million on catering services in the last five financial years.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile revealed that between July 2017 to January 2022 the municipality forked out millions on food and drink during workshops, committee meetings, and council meetings.

He was answering questions posed by the DA’s MPL Kingsol Chabalala at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

“It is extremely concerning that the Sedibeng District Municipality which constantly presents an unfunded budget and is in financial crisis is failing to prioritise service delivery for its residents,” said Chabalala.

“The DA will continue to hold the Sedibeng Mayor Lerato Maloka to account for the millions spent on catering instead of ensuring that basic services are rendered to the residents,” Chabalala added.

This is not the first time Sedibeng’s Municipality has been at the centre of controversy.

Back in 2020, Maile reportedly decided to take action against the Sedibeng councillors who were in favour of the exorbitant salary adjustment for the municipality’s former municipal manager, the late Stanley Khanyile.

Khanyile is alleged to have received a salary of R1.8 million per annum, even though the position was advertised with a salary package of R1.2 million.

The Freedom Front Plus has accused Khanyile of receiving an inflated salary from 2018 until he was shot dead in October that same year.

“It is alarming that the exorbitant salary was never brought to the attention of the relevant oversight committees of the Gauteng legislature so that the matter could be addressed.

“The FF+ demands that the councillors of Sedibeng who are implicated in irregularities and unauthorised expenditure during Khanyile’s term as municipal manager by the Cogta report are held accountable and must pay back the money to the municipality,” the party said at the time.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

