Children among seven killed in horror Polokwane crash

Two children are among seven people killed in a head-on collision on the N1 bypass near Mall of the North in Polokwane on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene, an SUV lost control and collided head-on with a truck.

Photo: Limpopo Department of Traffic and Community Safety

Chuene told Polokwane Review the road had to be temporarily closed for law enforcement officers and emergency services to attend to the scene.

“Two people who sustained injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention,” she said.

She said fatigue was suspected as the possible cause of the horror crash.

Speculation on social media indicates the seven people who died belonged to the same family.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This story first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review. Read the original article here.