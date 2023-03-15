Mkhwebane says her troubles started when she went after ‘the untouchables’

Molefe Seeletsa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took to the witness stand for the first time on Wednesday at the Section 194 Inquiry.

Mkhwebane is expected to testify before the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office until the end of March.

‘Untouchables’

At the beginning of the proceedings, advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mkhwebane, told the committee that the period allocated for the public protector to testify was “too short”.

“We are very much aggrieved by that. To expect the public protector to deal with that evidence when her neck is on the block in one or two weeks is completely unreasonable,” the advocate said.

Nonetheless, Mpofu indicated Mkhwebane would address the charges she is facing at the inquiry and her understanding of the parliamentary process.

He also said he would be leading evidence which deals with the public protector’s character.

“Who is this person, Busisiwe Mkhwebane? What got into her head to apply for such a difficult job knowing that it is strewn with all sorts of landmines, having seen how her predecessor had been treated,” he said.

The advocate highlighted that they would first deal with the CR17-Bosasa matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, which Mpofu said “triggered” the inquiry.

“We believe it was one of the main triggers why we are here, then we will go to the next level of ‘untouchables’ by going to the rogue unit and [Ivan] Pillay cases. The second case involve some of the more powerful personalities in South Africa, particularly Minister Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan. We’ll then deal with the big business, the real rulers, and that will be to do with the CIEX case,” he continued.

Mpofu said one of the risks for a public protector was that “you are going to deal with very powerful people”.

Mkhwebane’s evidence will further address “five big court cases” including the Mail & Guardian case, Nkandla ruling, the SABC case, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) case relating to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records and lastly, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) impeachment case, according to Mpofu.

“We will now be getting closer to the meat because you will know that 90% of these charges are based on previous court cases.”

‘Wrong perception’

Mkhwebane said she was “very much excited” to give her side of the story.

“It’s six and a half years now being the public protector and I would indicate that I never had peace since I started to work as the public protector and I think the cause of all the troubles, which you have indicated Advocate Mpofu, in your opening [remarks]… touching the ‘untouchables’.

“I think the real cause being the Democratic Alliance, as you know they were only party which never supported my appointment and they were the only party that started with the allegations of me being a spy,” she said, adding that the media has portrayed “a narrative that is so wrong”.

“I also want to deal with the wrong perception that I am delaying the process by raising issues or taking matters to court.”

She said she participated in the inquiry process “to put this matter to rest”.

