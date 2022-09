Lunga Simelane

Questions around the Phala Phala game farm burglary remain unanswered as President Cyril Ramaphosa denied allegations of money laundering in parliament yesterday.

Ramaphosa, who took to the floor yesterday in answering the second round of questions for oral reply from members of parliament at the National Assembly, remained mum on the farm burglary issue.

The House yet again descended into chaos as MPs from the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shouted at each other over who should be allowed to raise their “points of order” and EFF MPs demanded Ramaphosa answer the Phala Phala issue first.

While speaker of the Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula battled for at least 30 minutes, berating unruly MPs, EFF members Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Omphile Maotwe were removed from the hybrid sitting for failing to adhere to House rules.

Maotwe said the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to gang-ridden areas on the Cape Flats was yielding the results government wanted and asked Ramaphosa whether criminal gangs “worked for him” and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mapisa-Nqakula asked Maotwe to withdraw the statement but Maotwe argued it was a “simple question”.

Maotwe was then removed along with Ndlozi, as he repeated a point of order. Regarding the Phala Phala scandal, when asked by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula why he did not report the crime at Phala Phala farm to the relevant institution, Ramaphosa said he had already admitted there was theft at his farm and that he reported the matter to the general police.

Ramaphosa said there were about eight authorities investigating Phala Phala and there was no form of money laundering.

It was alleged millions were stolen two years ago from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo after former director-general of the State Security Agency and former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser laid a charge of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping against Ramaphosa.

“I deny there was any form of money laundering. “It was proceeds of the sale of game,” he said. “I have been a game farmer for a number of years.

That sometimes results in the sale of animals.” If the matter was reported as Ramaphosa indicated, then “why was there no case number for the Phala Phala theft”, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen asked.

In response, Ramaphosa said processes would unfold. “In the end, the general police will be able to answer that question.”

Meanwhile, an independent panel to probe whether Ramaphosa should face parliamentary impeachment proceedings could possibly begin its work as soon as next week.

The appointment of the panel was delayed over objections to UCT law professor Richard Calland, who has now been replaced by advocate Mahlape Sello.

