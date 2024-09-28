Patriotic Alliance makes U-turn, calls Sandton Drive renaming ‘divisive’

The renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive was first proposed in 2018, but the Patriotic Alliance have reversed their initial support.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has pinned its colours to Sandton Drive’s mast.

A proposal is on the table calling for comment on the proposed renaming of the main road to Leila Khaled Drive.

Kenny Kunene on Friday released a statement explaining why his party was making the U-turn, having previously supported the motion.

More deserving South Africans

Labelling the move “divisive” and “ill-advised”, the PA deputy stated that there many other South Africans who have sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the country.

He said the party appreciated the complexities of the Middle-Eastern conflict that Khaled has fought for, but that there were “no easy answers”.

“However, we also do not believe that it is wise or even moral to rename a South African road after a woman who was willing to kill innocent children, no matter how much anyone might say ‘But what about what so-and-so also did?’” stated Kunene.

Khaled hijacked a passenger flight in 1969 and repeated the act a year later. During the second attempt, she allegedly failed to detonate a bomb which would have killed everyone on board.

Sandton Drive is also home to the United States consulate and the renaming has been seen as a jab at the North American superpower.

Counter motion being prepared

The idea was proposed in 2018 when Herman Mashaba was mayor of Johannesburg under the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The PA state they will bring a motion to have the previous motion reversed, but added that should council wish to proceed with the renaming, they would respect the democratic process.

“If it must be changed, rather carry the name of a true South African hero that we can – or at least should – all be proud of,” Kunene continued.

ActionSA last week stated their opposition to the renaming, saying Sandton Drive was a neutral and unifying name.

Johannesburg leader Funzi Ngobeni highlighted the city’s faulty streetlights and pothole-riddled streets as urgent priorities that need attention.

Ward 90 councillor Martin Williams has led a DA campaign to prevent the renaming, also highlighting the lack of service delivery throughout the areas around Sandton Drive.

