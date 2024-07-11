Political parties demand debate over R200 electricity service fee

There are concerns that Johannesburg residents cannot afford the R200 surcharge for their electricity.

Johannesbrug Council State of the City Address in the Johannesburg City Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ActionSA in Johannesburg said the R200 electricity tariff introduced in the City of Johannesburg is anti-poor.

The party is calling for the municipal council to debate the the R200 surcharge that will affect City Power customers. It was implemented on 1 July 2024.

City Power said the charge will help it maintain its infrastructure.

R200 service fee will put pressure on residents

ActionSA’s caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu said she was shocked that Council Speaker Margaret Arnolds said that the matter was not urgent enough to be debated this week.

“She has been rejecting each and every urgent debate that we have suggested. This is urgent. The community and residents are up in arms about this,” Mthembu said.

Arnolds had dismissed the issue in council, saying Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda had already spoken about the matter.

“The GLU claims that they are pro-poor they are not. Things are tough and residents cannot afford this service fee,” Mthembu said.

There was also confusion among members of the city’s government of local unity (GLU) over the R200 service charge, with reports suggesting that the MMC of Finance Dada Morero disagrees with the mayor about the tariff.

ActionSA said it would present a petition to council and the relevant MMCs to rescind the decision to implement the electricity service fee.

Meanwhile, other political parties have weighed in on the matter.

The Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA) said the R200 surcharge imposes an undue financial strain on residents, many of whom are already grappling with economic challenges.

“The refusal to prioritise this debate undermines the fundamental responsibility of local governance to address issues that directly impact the livelihoods of its constituents,” the party said.

ARA called on the Johannesburg legislature to reconsider its decision.

“We call upon the council speaker to reconsider their decision and to prioritise the well-being and financial stability of the residents they serve. ARA remains committed to advocating for fair and transparent governance, and we will continue to pursue all avenues available to ensure that the concerns of our community are heard and addressed,” the party said.