20 Jul 2021
Zuma, Ramaphosa and 'useless' ANC govt failed the poor,' says Abahlali

Abahlali represents the poorest of the poor and fights for better housing and other basic services countrywide, particularly in eThekwini where it has 73 871 members in 53 active branches in Durban.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) toasts with former President Jacob Zuma (C) and Secretary General Ace Magashule (L) during the African National Congress' (ANC) 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. - The new head of the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa,pledged in tackling unemployment,poverty and inequality.South Africans go to the polls in May 2019. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Civil society organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo has engaged a digital expert to track down the culprits of a disinformation campaign targeting the body allegedly to cause racial tension. Abahlali also claimed the recent violence and looting was a result of widespread poverty and hunger, but the issue had been hijacked by agents provocateurs for a political agenda. It accused the ANC government of being “useless” and specifically pointed to former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the failures. “Zuma and Ramaphosa both failed the poor. The government has failed to bring food and peace. The state teaches the people...

