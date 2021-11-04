Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
4 Nov 2021
5:30 am
Politics

Kingmaker ActionSA’s Mashaba vows to clean up Joburg

Mashaba is still playing hard to get as he angles for the mayor’s chain which will enable him to root out corruption in the City of Joburg.

Herman Mashaba speaks near Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg as Action SA launches their first government election campaign, 9 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Everyone wants to take Herman Mashaba to the municipal ball, but the ActionSA leader is still playing hard to get as he angles for the mayor’s chain which will enable him to root out corruption in the City of Joburg. By late last night, Mashaba had spurned an approach from the ANC. And if the Democratic Alliance (DA) have not called him yet, it is imminent, according to DA sources. Although the move to cosy up to Mashaba will irk many in the DA after they parted ways acrimoniously in 2019 when he was sitting Joburg mayor, it may be...

