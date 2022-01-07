EFF denies it’s trying to gatecrash ANC’s birthday party

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary- general Marshall Dlamini says there is no politics at play as the party and the African National Congress (ANC) hold major events on the same day.

The ruling party will host its party’s anniversary celebration at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium on Saturday, while the EFF will be celebrating local government election results with the people of KwaZulu-Natal, in what it has called the Siyabonga rally. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema are expected to address their respective organisations on the same day.

Dlamini has dismissed claims that the EFF intentionally decided to host their event on the same day as the ANC, saying “what happens in the other side is none of our business”.

“The leadership of the EFF has decided that it’s important to come to KwaZulu-Natal just to say thank you to the voters as we know that the foundation of this organisation are the voters, there’s no vote that we take for granted. The people of KwaZulu-Natal came in their numbers to show confidence and support to this organisation. It was important to come as a gesture and thank the KwaZulu-Natal voters,” Marshall told Newzroom Afrika.

ALSO READ: It has been an embarrassment going to elections without youth league – Ramaphosa

“So we are here in Inanda to slaughter and celebrate with our people. We gained a lot here in terms of numbers. In eThekwini alone we had eight seats in the last election and now we have 24 seats and even deputy mayors in the province to show the organisation is growing. We’re here to slaughter, it’s a jovial day, the fighters are here and happy. We don’t take any votes for granted, that’s why we’re here.”

Marshall said the decision to host its celebration in KwaZulu-Natal was taken by the EFF last year, and 8 January was the first available Saturday.

“What happens on the other side is none of our business. There is nothing special about January 8, it’s the day the EFF leadership decided to come and speak to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, so it has nothing to do with what is happening on the other side.

ALSO READ: Lilian Ngoyi lecture proof that ‘ANC will never die as long ANCWL lives’

“There are no politics on the other side, why would we even follow something that is dying? It’s dead, there’s no politics there. There is nothing special about the date. This was the first available Saturday.”