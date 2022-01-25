Ramaphosa gets another boost for second term bid

Alex Japho Matlala

The road to the ANC’s 55th elective conference in December is looking slightly clearer for President Cyril Ramaphosa after he received another nod, this time from the party’s leadership in the Northern Cape, at the weekend.

Northern Cape ANC chair and premier Zamani Saul became the second official to endorse Ramaphosa’s re-election for the second term. Some of those apparently aiming to be elected in the party’s top six positions include Deputy President David Mabuza, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

Claims of presidential ambitions by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe were dismissed by Mantashe himself, saying his age would not allow him. He had apparently said the position required someone much younger and more energetic.

Mantashe’s position in the party “succession debate” had since found a home in the hearts of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Northern Cape.

Last week, ANCYL provincial convenor Kagiso Mokwena called on provinces to elect young and energetic people

for the top six positions – except for that of the president. Although Mantashe did not say who he preferred to be

elected, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has been touted by many to become the young person Mantashe was referring to.

Equally, former Limpopo ANCYL chair Boy Mamabolo, who is now a member of parliament, is also said to be vying for the top position.

While Ramaphosa’s backing is blossoming in Limpopo and the Northern Cape, his political foes and friends are said to be bickering over regional leadership positions in KwaZulu-Natal. With 11 regions, the province used to be the kingmaker in ruling party’s politics.

With only two months to go, only five regions have already held their elective conferences and the remaining six are expected to happen before the end of next month. But the province is marred by factional battles.