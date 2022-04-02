EFF to build ‘state of the art school’ in honour of Mama Winnie

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Political parties on Saturday are marking the fourth anniversary of the passing of ANC struggle icon, Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away in 2018.

The ANC held a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways memorial commemorating Madikizela-Mandela. Proceedings were led by the ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

ANC Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said Madikizela-Mandela represented leadership, she provided care and love.

Lesufi said, “where the pain was exercised she demonstrated how to take pain, but where happiness was the order of the day, she shared that happiness with us.”

Mashatile said the ANC must address the challenges in the country such as unemployment, crime, corruption and inequality as they should remain committed to honouring many late stalwarts icons.

He added that Mama Winnie was a very brave woman and would never turn back from a fight.

EFF to build state of the art school

The EFF observed the fourth anniversary by praising her efforts against the apartheid regime and paving the way for “former and current activists who believe in the freedom of black people.”

“Mama Winnie remained with our people and raised her fist high through the hail of bullets and intimidation,” the EFF said in a statement.

The party said that despite efforts from the apartheid government, the media and “even her own comrades to destroy her and taint her legacy” – she is still considered a hero in South Africa.

The party highlighted many of her significant roles as an activist.

The EFF said it will continue her legacy as they are in the process of building a state of the art school for children who have been orphaned by HIV/Aids.

The school will be called the ‘Winnie Mandela Combined School.’

“This school will be a political training centre for leaders of the EFF, members of various legislation and the membership.” The centre will help them get into governance and political education.

“When future generations look for a safe haven from the brutality of the world, they will come to the embrace of Mama Winnie in a building and school which carry her values and her love for black people.”

The EFF further went on to say Mama Winnie was the president that SA was denied, and reiterated their stance that Cape Town International Airport should be named after the struggle stalwart.