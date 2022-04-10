Ramaphosa pays tribute to Chris Hani on 29th anniversary of his death

Faizel Patel

The Hani family and South African Communist Party (SACP) leadership laid wreaths at Chris Hani’s tomb at South Park Cemetery in Boksburg on Sunday, to commemorate the 29th anniversary of his death.

An event is being held thereafter at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

The late SACP General-Secretary was assassinated by Janusz Waluś on 10 April 1993 outside his Dawn Park house in Boksburg.

Waluś and Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to life imprisonment for Hani’s murder.

SACP leader Blade Nzimande will deliver a keynote address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Hani.

“Today we remember Chris Hani, who was assassinated on this day 29 years ago.

“Now is the time to intensify the struggle for the free, just and equal society to which he dedicated his life and for which he died.”

Ramaphosa also emphasised the rebuilding of the African National Congress (ANC)

“Now is the time to rebuild the ANC as a movement of selfless cadres solely committed to the freedom of the South African people from want and hunger.”

In a statement, the SACP said after 29 years, there had still been no full disclosure of the truth about Hani’s death.

“Consequently, there has been no closure for the Hani family, the SACP and all democratic motive forces that waged the struggle for democracy and social emancipation in South Africa, who want full disclosure of the truth and the circumstances surrounding the assassination.

“Thus, justice has not taken its course.”

Waluś has applied for parole on many occasions with no success.

Earlier this year, Hani’s widow Limpho urged the Constitutional Court to throw out the bold bid for freedom Walus had launched.

She said not only did the 69-year-old take “the life of a father and husband, but also a man who, along with his comrades in the struggle, was an architect of, and negotiator for, our constitutional democracy”.

Hani said in papers before SA’s apex court: “The crime was one that shook a nation that was crafting a new society to its core.”

