ActionSA member dies in car crash

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA said it was saddened by the death of Xolani Nala, who had only joined the party on 10 May 2022.

Nala, a former Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor in eThekwini, died in a car accident on Sunday morning.

“Nala succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” ActionSA said in a statement.

“ActionSA conveys condolences to the entire Nala family, the community of eThekwini, and eShowe, where Nala was born and bred,” the party added.

We are heartbroken to report the passing of 24-year-old Xolani Nala – the former eTheKwini Councillor in ward 23 was involved in a car accident in the early hours of this morning. https://t.co/Bp6H9wDBhs— ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 15, 2022

The party said it had high hopes for Nala.

“ActionSA was looking forward to working with a young man who had taken it upon himself to not give up on his country but rather join forces with like-minded people in a bid to ultimately fix South Africa.”

Mpho Moerane still alive: ANC

Meanwhile, the African national Congress (ANC) has slammed reports that former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

“We want to confirm that Moerane is not dead, he is still in hospital where he is stable and recovering,” said the ANC in a statement on behalf of his family.

“We appeal to all those who are spreading the fake news announcing his death to desist from such as their actions are hurtful to the family, friends and Moerane’s comrades.”

Moerane was hospitalised after being seriously injured in a car accident. The circumstances surrounding the car crash are still unclear.