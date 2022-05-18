Mantashe may face parly’s wrath over Zondo report

As parliament prepares for the processing of dealing with the Zondo commission report, Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe could face the wrath of the joint committee on ethics and members interests, while past members of parliament who were implicated will escape possible censure. President Cyril Ramaphosa officially submitted to parliament part three of the commission’s report. According to parliament, it would establish “appropriate systems” to process and oversee the implementation of the reports of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The report revealed Mantashe was another high profile person who benefited from Bosasa’s special projects when he...

As parliament prepares for the processing of dealing with the Zondo commission report, Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe could face the wrath of the joint committee on ethics and members interests, while past members of parliament who were implicated will escape possible censure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially submitted to parliament part three of the commission’s report.

According to parliament, it would establish “appropriate systems” to process and oversee the implementation of the reports of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The report revealed Mantashe was another high profile person who benefited from Bosasa’s special projects when he was the ANC secretary-general at the time.

In the report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended criminal investigations against Mantashe for accepting Bosasa to install security systems at his three houses in Cala, Elliot in the Eastern Cape, and another in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Although Zondo did not find prima facie evidence against Mantashe, he said law enforcement agencies should investigate and gather evidence with the intention to prosecute Mantashe.

“The evidence that stands is that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a ‘brilliant connection’,” Zondo said.

Among Mantashe, other individuals who could face parliament’s action include Thabang Makwetla and Winnie Ngwenya.

Makwetla was deputy minister of correctional services at the time of the upgrades, received private security work at his home worth more than R300 000 from Bosasa, while Gwenya – a member of the national council of provinces – allegedly took money from Bosasa to act in its favour while a member of the portfolio committee on correctional services.

Zondo recommended Makwetla be investigated for breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

However, parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the ethics code only applied to serving members, not ex-members of parliament.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said he did not understand the logic of this.

Mathekga said even in criminal matters and the criminal law procedure act, when one was involved in transgressions and leaves a position, they did not forget about it just because they were no longer in that position.

“The ANC itself cannot even discipline its own members, so you can’t expect it to act this time and discipline them,” he said.

“It makes no sense and it goes against the whole spirit about the fight against corruption.”

Mathekga said it was quite sinister because it meant parliament would not look into anything that happened in the past when they actually should do so.

“Even if there’s a suspicion of someone who has passed or made a decision that was controversial and we need to get clarity, should we not enquire even if that person has passed on to get to the sense of what has happened,” he asked.

“It simply does not make sense.”

Although Vincent Smith, who had been charged with corruption, and Nomvula Mokonyane were no longer members of parliament, they were implicated in Bosasa scandal.

Zondo recommended that Mokonyane should be investigated and prosecuted over the bribes she allegedly received from Bosasa.

Smith stood accused of corruption in his personal capacity and regarding money he allegedly received in the form of security upgrades to his home in Gauteng from Bosasa.