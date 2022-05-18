Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
18 May 2022
5:30 am
Politics

Mantashe may face parly’s wrath over Zondo report

Lunga Simelane

The Zondo report revealed Mantashe was another high profile person who benefited from Bosasa’s special projects.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla
As parliament prepares for the processing of dealing with the Zondo commission report, Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe could face the wrath of the joint committee on ethics and members interests, while past members of parliament who were implicated will escape possible censure. President Cyril Ramaphosa officially submitted to parliament part three of the commission’s report. According to parliament, it would establish “appropriate systems” to process and oversee the implementation of the reports of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The report revealed Mantashe was another high profile person who benefited from Bosasa’s special projects when he...

Read more on these topics