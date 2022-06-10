‘He said the ANC is number 1 corrupt organisation’ – Zuma takes shot at Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

Former president Jacob Zuma has questioned Ramaphosa’s remarks on corruption in a tweet.

Ramaphosa was responding to the Presidency’s budget speech debate on Friday which has been suspended once again as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs continued to disrupt proceedings.

The Parliamentary proceedings were disrupted on Thursday and Friday as the EFF insisted that Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address the National Assembly. This comes after it emerged that $4 million (about R61 million) in cash was stolen from his game farm in Limpopo two years ago.

Although Ramaphosa said the cash was the proceeds of cattle being sold, there have been accusations that it came from corrupt activities.

As the debate was raging in Parliament, Zuma tweeted in isiZulu about corruption in the African National Congress (ANC).

“The wheels are turning. When I said there was corruption in the ANC, everybody said I was the one who was corrupt. But the wheels are turning and the fingers are being pointed at the ANC.

“You laugh at me today, tomorrow it’s you!”

Hawu! Kambe umholi we ANC wathini? Wathi u ANC is the number 1 corrupt Organisation….. Hhayi bakwethu, Indlu Yegagu Iyanetha!



Phela lithatha osemsamo limbeke emnyango, lithathe osemnyango limbeke emsamo

Iyabhubhudl’inkezo ‘M’……!— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) June 10, 2022

ALSO READ: ANC failed to make sense since 2017, powerful people chased away the Guptas – Zuma

ANC no longer makes sense to Zuma

Last month, Zuma said the ANC had failed to make any sense since the party’s elective conference at Nasrec and that some powerful people were responsible for chasing away the Gupta brothers from South Africa.

Zuma addressed supporters from his Nkandla homestead, which was also streamed live on Twitter.

During the ANC Nasrec elective conference in 2017, Zuma was left stunned after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost to Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma said the ANC has made decisions that does not benefit black people.

He accused white people of sowing division within the black community and elevating their spies to positions of power in the ANC.

“We have elected people and sent them to Parliament to go and represent us. If you listen to Parliament seriously, is there any debate that talks about us there? How we the poor, the majority must be helped. Nothing.”

Zuma also said the New Age newspaper and ANN7 television channel, which was owned by the Guptas, who have since been arrested in Dubai, was attacked by propagandists.

“The New Age was reporting different to the mainstream media… It did not end there. A channel was established, ANN7, which reported different. Where are they today? Dead, killed by the powerful because the media is under those who control everything. That’s a problem.”

Despite criticising the ANC, Zuma said he will remain in the party and fight for the realisation of its policies.

ALSO READ: Gupta arrests: Turning state’s witness could put brothers’ lives in danger