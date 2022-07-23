ANC KZN: Zandile Gumede declines nomination, Ncube-Dube fails to garner enough support

Getrude Makhafola

eThekwini African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and corruption-accused Zandile Gumede declined nomination for provincial treasurer because of the step aside policy.

Gumede was the only woman candidate who met the 20% threshold nomination by the branches.

When it was time to accept her nomination, eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki stepped upfront and announced that Gumede won’t contest because she had stepped aside.

The ANC’s step-aside policy has been a contentious issue in the province. After her election in absentia at eThekwini regional conference, Gumede urged branches to tackle the step-aside policy, claiming it was “killing the ANC.”

Earlier this month, the party top brass in the province had vowed that Gumede won’t be allowed to contest at the conference.

The highly contested conference initially had six candidates vying for chairperson position – Sihle Zikalala who is seeking re-election, finance MEC Nomusa Dube -Ncube, Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, legislature chair of chairs Siboniso Duma, businessman Sandile Zungu and former KZN director-general Nhlanhla Ngidi.

By late Friday, six had withdrawn their names, leaving Zikalala and Duma as the two contestants.

Zungu was nominated from the floor on Saturday but declined nomination.

Meanwhile, Ncube-Dube was also nominated from the floor to go head to head against Zikalala and Duma.

Ahead of the conference, Ncube-Dube was touted by her supporters as the possible first woman leader for the ANC in the province. However, she failed to meet the minimum 25% required threshold for floor nominations, a disappointing moment for her backers.

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Nomusa Ncube-Dube with provincial secretary candidate Mdumiseni Ntuli at the provincial ANC Conference held in Durban. Photo: Twitter

One of the two women in the top five candidate nomination list is Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, nominated from the floor and achieved the numbers required for deputy chairperson. She is up against Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

For secretary position, Kokstad Municipality Mayor Bhekinkosi Mtolo is up against current incumbent Mdumiseni Ntuli. Deputy secretary is Sipho Hlomuka against legislature speaker Nontobeko Boyce.

Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya and former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, both nominated from the floor after Gumede’s withdrawal, will vye for the treasurer position.

The conference has a total of 1 607 delegates.

Elections for the top five leaders is scheduled to start, with the results expected to be announced tonight.

Acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile and national executive committee (NEC) members Nocawe Mafu, Lindiwe Sisulu, Mduduzi Manana and Nomvula Mokonyane are some of the national leaders overseeing the conference held at the Olive Convention Centre.

