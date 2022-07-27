Alex Japho Matlala
27 Jul 2022
4:55 am
Politics

More provinces echo KZN’s call for end to ANC’s step aside rule

Alex Japho Matlala

The Northern Cape ANC provincial general council said it would fight to keep the step-aside rule.

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
The jockeying within the ANC ahead of this week’s policy conference has taken a new turn, with Limopo – assumed to be staunchly behind President Cyril Ramaphosa – suddenly siding with his opponents in the KZN ANC by demanding that the contentious “step-aside” policy be scrapped. And Mpumalanga’s provincial structures, also thought to be behind Ramaphosa, have jumped into the debate, saying the step aside rule needs to be “reviewed”. The policy is set to be the main focus of debate at this week’s ANC policy conference, starting tomorrow. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says ANC’s step aside process would apply to himself...

